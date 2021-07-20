Marriage Licenses
12 July-Katherine Nicole Lohn, 29, and Conner James Beckwith, 29, both of Seattle, Wash.
13 July-Alexandra Felise Torquemada, 28, and Craig Randal Bradshaw, 32, both of Ketchum.
13 July-Danika Brianne Zamarron, 31, and Matthew Macvane Desrosiers, 32, both of Bellevue.
13 July-Emma Weese Drucker, 32, and Alec Nakamura Barfield, 32, both of Hailey.
14 July-Phoebe Izard Pilaro, 49, and Justin Williams, 55, both of Ketchum.
14 July-Abigail Larue Rieser, 31, and Charles Arendall Cox, 43, both of New Orleans, La.
14 July-Madeleine Sophia Shannon, 28, and William Avery Ginsberg, 28, both of Hillsborough, Calif.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Superior Court of California for the County of Orange Minute Order, motion for change of venue filed on 2/4/2021 by petitioner John L Hradesky.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider a revised building permit and plan check fees.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Lawrene J. Young has been appointed personal representative of Lorraine Heh, deceased.
• Kimberly Jae Rollins has been appointed personal representative of Lynne Nicholson, deceased.
• Notice of Sheriff’s sale . The Best Service Co., a California corporation as successor in interest to Intervest-Mortgage Investment Company/Umpqua Bank, Plaintiff vs. W. John Nicholson, Cindra M. Nicholson and Larry L. Miller, defendants.
• City of Ketchum Treasurer’s 3rd Quarter Financial Report June 30, 2021.
• Blaine County Recreation District invitation to bid for seal coating of sections of Wood River Trail.
• Indian Creek Ranch Design Review Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 29, 2021 at 2:00pm at D.L. Evans Bank regarding site alterations.
• Sharon Bandrevics has been appointed personal representative of Vidvuds Jack Bandrevics, deceased.
• Kimberly Adell Feldman has filed a petition for a name change to Kimberly Smith Feldman.
• Friedman Airport Authority will meet on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 5:30pm in the Old County Courthouse to discuss the proposed budget ending 9/30/2022.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 5:30pm. at city hall.
• City of Sun Valley will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:00pm for consideration of a proposed budget for the Fiscal Year Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.
Hailey Cemetery Maintenance District will meet on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:00pm to consider the 2021-2022 budget.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 4:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers for proposed zoning ordinance Text Amendment and Zoning Map Amending.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 4:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers for comments on the proposed Bluebird Village.
