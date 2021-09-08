Marriage Licenses
23 Aug.-Rhuivnyin Schiers, 19, of Hailey, and Korrdel Joseph Michael Christian, 21, of Winnipeg, Canada.
24 Aug.-Cassandra Diaz, 22, and Raul Rangel Hurtado, 24, both of Bellevue.
24 Aug.-Kristen Knight, 47, and Michael Gary Steadman, 46, both of Nampa, Idaho.
25 Aug.-Sonia Rae Kragseth, 55, and Kyle Allen Kragseth, 55, both of Stanwood, Wash.
26 Aug.-Jamie Rebeccah Stone, 33, and Thomas J. Black, 36, both of Hailey.
27 Aug.-Whitney Heuer, 27, and Mallam John Prior, III, 29, both of Boise, Idaho.
30 Aug.-Alexandra Leighton, 33, and Tyler Young Moragne, 29, both of Austin, Texas.
1 Sept.-Caitlin Loreen Hewitt, 33, and Devon Falk Proctor, 33, both of San Francisco, Calif.
1 Sept.-Caroline Lehn Perry, 32, and Stephen Watters Reighley, 32, both of Niwot, Colo.
Legal Notice Summary
• Celestina Amor Settle is petitioning to change her name to Celestina Amor.
• Julynne Victoria Loomis, a minor, is petitioning to change her name to Jolene Victoria Loomis.
• Ryan G. Snow has been appointed personal representative of Patricia E. Snow, deceased.
• Lindsay C. Quillin and Leslie C. Quillin have been appointed personal representatives of Floyd and Virginia Quillin, deceased.
• Moneo Tyler Buthelezi (a minor) is petitioning to change her name to Moneo Tyler Irvine.
• George R. Kirk II has been appointed personal representative of Russell James Kirk, deceased.
• Esmee Franchesca Wiethorn, (adult or emancipated minor) is petitioning to change her name to Esmee Franchesca Alistair.
• Notice of Proposed Water Right Transfer No. 85219 filed by Mid Valley Water Company LLC within Blaine County Right No.(s) 37-8119.
• Notice of Proposed Water Right Transfer No. 85222 filed by Richard W. and Kathleen C. Gouley, 100 Lees Gulch Rd, Bellevue, ID 83313-5091.
• The Senior Connection will accept Sealed bids for three phases, Fungal Mitigation, HVAC improvements, and Site Improvements until 9:00am on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
• Notice of City of Bellevue Ordinance No. 2021-11. Adopting a New Title 13 of the Bellevue Municipal Code Entitled “Annexation Procedures”.
• Notice of City of Carey Ordinance No. 2021-02 Fiscal Year Appropriation Budget.
• Notice of Hailey Ordinance No. 1291 Amending Title 17: Zoning Regulations, Chapter 17.05: Section 17.05.050. Revising setbacks.
• Public Notice regarding the ReSource Trust, Inc. Annual Report.
• Public Notice regarding a petition to South Central Public Health District for a variance regarding Procedure .799 in order to consturct a second drainfield on a smaller lot.
• Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:30pm virtually via telecommunication.
• Mountain Rides Transportation Authority will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:30pm via teleconference for the adoption of Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.
• Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 6:30pm in the County Courthouse Annex Building.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 9:00pm in City Hall Chambers.
• Notice of Trustee Sale at 105 Irene St. Ketchum, ID.
• Notice of Trustee Sale at 60 Janice Lane, Carey, ID.
