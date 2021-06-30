Marriage Licenses
21 June-Anne Virginia Kay, 30, and Hayes Robert Bischoff, 30, both of Salt Lake City, Utah.
21 June-Meagan Kay Berthiaume, 29, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Ian Dyer Keys, 26, of Bellevue.
22 June-Diana Dakota Weil, 29, and Harley Goedhart, 31, both of Salt Lake City, Utah.
23 June-Anne Hollace Drier, 28, and Matthew Leonard Douglas, 32, both of Hailey.
23 June-Abbi Meabe Johnson, 27, and John Grady Hepworth, 29, both of Boise.
24 June-Peter Patrick Burke, 33, and Daniel Andrew Leeds, 28, both of Ketchum.
24 June-Erica Elizabeth Speights, 34, and Patrick John Brennan, 36, both of San Francisco, Calif.
24 June-Brier Patrick Kelly, 30, and Randi Jo Luke, 32, both of Pasco, Wash.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Matthew Ethan Guiterrez (Minor) is petitioning to change his name to Matthew Ethan Salinas Cuellar.
• Wood River Fire Protection District is seeking qualified and experienced professionals to submit sealed proposals to provide comprehensive architectural services. Bids will be accepted until 3:00pm MT on July 9th, 2021.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 9:00am at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Friedman Memorial Airport Authority is seeking sealed bids until 2:00pm on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 for work to rehabilitate Runway 13-31, taxiway B, and aprons.
• Hailey Ordinance No. 1284 prohibiting the use of fireworks in the city of Hailey due to severe drought.
• Christian Mertens has been appointed personal representative of Del Webber, deceased.
• Bellevue Ordinance No. 2021-08 Amending Title 3, business and license regulations, Title 3-1-1 new definition “Mobile Food Vendor”.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2:15pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• City of Bellevue will receive sealed bids until 1:00pm local time on July 21, 2021 for a Lagoon Liner Replacement.
• Idaho Department of Transportation will receive sealed proposals for project No. A022(706) & A022(722) for work milling and overlaying Hwy 75.
• Blaine County Ordinane No. 2021-10 amending Blaine County Code Section 4-2-1 to prohibit discharge of firearms into or towards explosive devices.
• City of Hailey is seeking public comment for a Lot Line Adjustment submitted by Christopher and Rebecca Pratt for lots 19 and 20 Block 21.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a remote public meeting on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• West Magic Fire District will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 5:30pm to allow inspection of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
• City of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1219 prohibiting the use of fireworks in the city of Ketchum.
