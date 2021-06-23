Marriage Licenses
1 June-Amanda Elizabeth Reynolds, 29, and Matthew Jordan Hollins, 29, both of Buckeye, Ariz.
2 June-Katya Odeli Flores Perez, 31, and Gorge T. Ferrer, 30, both of Hailey.
3 June-Brynn Michelle Dell-Colli, 33, and Blake William Mills, 35, both of Bend, Ore.
14 June-Amanda Cristina Russo, 27, and Alexander Rory Lynch, 28, both of Portland, Ore.
14 June-Elizabeth Amy-Lee Reeves, 29, and Aaron Gale Ellison, 30, both of Picabo.
15 June-Bertha Adali Pacheco Chairez, 28, and Jose G. Cayeros-Adame, 27, both of Bellevue.
15 June-Ashley Ann Meek, 33, and Alexander Matthew Munson, 33, both of Bothell, Wash.
15 June-Heidi Jo MacNaughton, 37, and Collin Alexander Friedman, 36, both of Salt Lake City, Utah.
16 June-Jamie Gardenswartz McClure, 65, and Michael John Price, 59, both of Hailey.
16 June-Eleanor Collins Vertes, 28, and Logan Solomon Koffler, 35, both of Brooklyn, N. Y.
16 June-Anna Christine Schimelpfenig, 35, and Taylor Scott Rothgeb, 35, both of Ketchum.
17 June-Marisol Liliana Acero Perez, 53, and Segundo Sebastian Carreno San Cristobal, 58, both of Hailey.
17 June-Victoria Davis Loeb, 29, and Cody Canning Breene, 30, both of San Francisco, Calif.
17 June-Ana Maria Moya Aguayo, 28, of Jerome, Idaho, and Jose Gregorio Ramirez Rodriguez, 29, both of Hailey.
17 June-Lisa Jo Metcalf, 55, and Ben Austin Hathaway, 58, both of Carey.
18 June-Tatiana Aida Chahine, 32, and Jordi Michael Higueras, 39, both of Ketchum.
18 June-Elizabeth Ann Lucas, 27, and John Nicholas Calder Stenicka, 29, both of Ketchum.
18 June-Alice Cameron Packer, 41, and David Richard Weskamp, 50, both of Picabo.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Summons regarding Jami Carolyn Lenore Lettice, petitioner vs. Alan Matthew Lettice, respondent.
• Ana D. Seevens has been appointed administrator of the estate of Ivan J. Seevens, deceased.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thusday, July 1, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Blaine County Ordinane No. 2021-09, amendments to Title 9 Zoning Regulation, Chapter 2, Definitions; and Chapter 3, Section 11: Accessory Dewlling Units.
• Unclaimed Property Notice from the Idaho State Treasurer.
• Matthew Ethan Guiterrez (Minor) is petitioning to change his name to Matthew Ethan Salinas Cuellar.
• Wood River Fire Protection District is seeking qualified and experienced professionals to submit sealed proposals to provide comprehensive architectural services. Bids will be accepted until 3:00pm MT on July 9th, 2021.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 5:30pm in City Council Chambers.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting at 9:00am at City Hall Council Chambers.
• City of Ketchum is seeking bids for a 12’ Trailer Bed, a 13’ Trailer Bed, and three 15’ Truck Beds. Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
