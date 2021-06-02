Marriage Licenses
25 May-Danielle Marie Theobald, 25, and Kalen James Savaria, 25, both of Hailey.
27 May-Amy Elizabeth Maurer, 30, and Christopher John Bodle, 33, both of Boise, Idaho.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Dillon S. Begley has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Stephen L. Begley, deceased.
• Petition to change the legal name of Oaklee Alma Torrie Trautwein (minor). The name will change to Oaklee Alma Sanders.
• Petition to change the legal name of Trent Charles Avery. The name will change to Trent Charles Avery Grabher.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:00am. in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 4:00pm. in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Notice of Draft Permits by Victoria Zoellner for an injection well 37W073001, T3NR18ES5SESWNW, Closed-Loop Heat Exchange.
• Notice that Randi Lu Rene Mower, Defendant has been sued by Jeremy James Mower, Plaintiff. Case No. CDDM003512.
• Blaine County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:30pm. in the Old County Courthouse.
• Flood Control Distict 9 meeting will be held on June 7, 2021 at 9:00am in the Old County Courthouse.
• Sealed proposals for sealcoating Highway 75 north and south of the Ohio Gulch intersection will be received at the office of the Idaho Transportation Department, 3311 West State Street, Boise, Idaho 83703. All bids must be received by two o’clock p.m., on June 22, 2021.
• Summons regarding Jami Lettice, petitioner vs. Alan Lettice, respondent.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 5:30pm in Hailey City Hall.
• Summary statement of Syringa Mountain School 2021/2022 school budget.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9:15am in the Old County Courthouse to consider a proposed resolution to determine if the transfer of certain public property is in the public interest.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
