Marriage Licenses
Feb 24-Denisa Hroncekova, 27, and Daniel Henry Abbene, 28, both of Sun Valley.
Feb. 26-Alejandra Herrera, 27, and Cesar Romero, 30, both of Bellevue.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• JoAnn Lance and Evan Merrill Downard have been appointed co-personal representatives of Owen Ray Downard, deceased.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:00pm in city hall council chambers.
• Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public meeting on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:00pm in Ketchum City Hall.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:00am in city hall council chambers.
• Kirsten T. Ritzau and Lee P. Ritzau have been appointed Co-personal representatives of Pamela Pray Ritzau, deceased.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote public meeting via telecommunication on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 5:30pm regarding zoning, subdivision, building permit and plan check fees.
• Catherine L. Patlan has been appointed personal representative of Richard Yerkes, deceased.
• Storage Plus will execute a Lien on the contents owned by Lucille Fredrico on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10:00am.
• Wilson D. McElhinny has been appointed personal representative of Louise M. McElhinny, deceased.
• Evelyn Boyle has been appointed personal representative of Vadim Kondratief, deceased.
• Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of property at 60 Townsend Gulch Rd, Bellevue, ID, on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11:00am at The Main Lobby Of The Public And Safety Facility, 1650 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID.
• Property owners at 710 Buttercup Road, Hailey, Idaho are seeking a variance to SCPHD policy .795 one acre minimum for individual subsurface sewage disposal systems.
• Edgar Antone Blair has been appointed personal representative of Holly McCray Blair, deceased.
• Bellevue Ordinance No. 2021-01 identifying and adopting a map of the Bellevue area of city impact within unincorporated Blaine County.
• Bellevue Area of Impact Ordinance 2021-02.
• Statement of Non-Discrimination from Lost River Electric Cooperative Inc.
• Notice of Water Right Transfer No. 84721, application filed by Jerry Cenarrusa and Janice M. Cenarrusa, of Carey, ID.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider the adoption of the Development Impact Fee Ordinance #2021-04.
• Notice of Proposed Ordinance No. 1277 by the the city of Hailey to grant a franchise to Idaho Power and its successors and assigns to construct, maintain and operate in and upon the present and future streets.
• City of Hailey is seeking two volunteers interested in serving on the Hailey Arts and Historic Preservation Commission (HAHPC).
• The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Department gives public notice of intent to demolish the historic buildings at 391 and 371 N Walnut Ave (Lots 7 and 8, Block 44, Ketchum Townsite). On 3/4/2021.
• City of Hailey Ordinance No. 1276, to replace the current street light design with a new street light and pole design.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 remotely at 4:30pm.
• Cynthia Ann Wilhite has been appointed personal representative of Brian Bernard Bloom, deceased.
• Notice of Picabo Livestock Water System rate increase.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Commented