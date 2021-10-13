Marriage Licenses
5 Oct.-Kyle Matthew Dowling, 30, and Lauren Elizabeth Ottinger, 30, both of Mercer Island, Washington.
7 Oct.-Caroline Kelsey Lauer, 29, and Phoebe Shannon Bean, 28, both of Missoula, Montana.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers, to hear public comments concerning design review applications.
• Brandon Tyrone Hill and Kymberlee Suzanne Stanley have been appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of Teena Suzanne Hill, deceased.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 4:00pm at Ketchum City Hall, to consider public comment regarding an amendment to the fee schedule that includes proposed increases for certain fees and adoption of new fees for certain permits and services.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a virtual and in-person public meeting on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a remote public meeting on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 6:00pm.
• Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 upstairs at the Old County Courthouse at 1:30pm.
• Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a special public meeting on Thursday, October 28, 2021 in the main meeting room in the Old County Courthouse at 6:00pm.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 4:00pm to take public comment on a Lot Line Shift Application 25 feet south between Lots 4A and 5AA within Northwood Light Industrial Park.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 4:00pm to take public comment on a Lot Line Shift Application to adjust the boundary separating Lots 1 and 2 within the Buck Subdivision.
• Margaret Ann Gering (legal name)is petitioning to change her name to Margaret Ann Gold.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
