Marriage Licenses
28 Oct.-Jessica Leslie Peterson, 37, and Tyler Mark Nickerson, 41, both of Ketchum.
29 Oct.-Ashley Nicole Steward, 30, and Peter Maxwell Lemman, 30, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
Genesis Recovery Services, Inc., the Plaintiff, is suing Shannon Turner Maza in the Fifth District Court in and for Blaine County, Idaho, Case No. CV07-20-161.
Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:00am at city hall chambers.
Notice of Lien by Storage Plus which is taking possession of items at the following location and sold to the highest bidder on storagetreasures.com. B18 Lucille Federico & C56 Dan Newell.
Notice of Summons JC Painting Drywall & Plaster, defendant has been sued by L&W Supply Corporation, plaintiff.
Notice of proposed change of water right transfer No. 84422.
Blaine County has been notified by the legislative Services Office that these governing entities are not compliant with legal reporting requirements. Fish Creek Irrigation District, Little Wood River Library District. Galena Ground Water District, Water District 370, Water Master Tax District 37 U Fish & Carey Valley Ground Water District.
Public Notice regarding the Resource Trust Inc. annual report.
Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
Hailey City Council will hold a remote public meeting via teleconference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 5:30pm.
State of Idaho Department of Lands will conduct a public auction of lease to be held on Thursday, December 3 2020 at 11:00am, for .23 acres in Blaine County.
