Legal Notice Summary
- Jason D. Conely dba JDC Excavation You have been sued by Nautilus Insurance Company, Plaintiff,
- Sophia Amelia Niemi Vander Zwaag, a minor, is petitioning to change her name to Sophia Amelia Exline.
- Orian Star McMillan, adult, is petitioning to change his name to Orian Star Brewer.
- Alagna Lynn Ashurst, adult, is petitioning to change her name to Alagna Valsesia.
- William G. Pollock Jr. has been appointed personal representative of William G. Pollock Sr., deceased.
- Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District will hold a public hearing for consideration of the proposal to change the name of the fire district.
- Vivian Soderholm-DiFatte has been appointed personal representative of Irma Annika Soderholm, deceased.
- Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 4:00pm in city hall chambers.
- Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00am in city hall chambers.
- Maureen Puddicombe has been appointed personal representative of Beverly M. McVay, deceased.
- Kelli Young has been appointed personal representative of Sandra Jean Ovard, deceased.
- Idaho Dept. of Transportaiton is seeking public comment regarding The ID-75 Spur, also known as Sun Valley Road, connects ID-75 in Ketchum to Trail Creek Road in Sun Valley (milepost 0.0 - 3.6). Comment period is open until Friday, January 29, 2021.
- Hailey Planning & Zoning will hold a remote teleconference public meeting on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 5:30pm.
- Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Marriage Licenses
23 Dec. - Bonnie M Wescoat, 67, and A.B. Sealy Jr., 67, both of Ketchum.
23 Dec. - Cynthia Nadina Keller, 50, and Philip Graham Ottley Jr., 51, both of Hailey.
28 Dec. - Makenzie Kay Coles, 26, and Travis Andrew McDaniel, 28, both of Ketchum.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Commented