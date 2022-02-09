Feb. 3-Jared Eugene Stellers, 31, of Bellevue, and Tehina Madai Santiago, 29, of Hailey.
Feb. 3-Jack Benjamin Northcott, 62, and Tina Louise Monuzzi, 60, both of Hailey.
Feb. 7- Matthew Tyler Poynter, 28, and Ana Paula Caballero Mareco, 29, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
