- Shelley Garnes Rawlinson is petitioning a name change to Shelley R. Garnes.
- Clara G. Wilcox has been appointed personal representative of Stephen Frederick Wilcox, deceased.
- The Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 4:00pm in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- The Blaine County Recreation District is accepting invitations to bid for one (1) PistenBully 100 Nordic. Bids will be received until 10:00am on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
- Notice The Board of Trustees of Blaine County School District No. 61, Blaine County, Idaho, will accept bids for Bellevue Clock System. Bids will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. on September 3, 2020 in the office of the District Office, 118 W. Bullion St Hailey, ID. 83333.
- Notice of public hearing for Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency for consideration of the budget for fiscal year that begins October 1, 2020 and ends September 30, 2021.
- Notice the city of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1210 Amending Ordinance No. 1203 the annual Appropriation ordinance for the fiscal year beginning october 1, 2019, and ending september 30, 2020; appropriating additional monies to be received by the City of Ketchum, Idaho; and providing an effective date.
- Fay Seifried Petersen has been appointed personal representative of Martin Joseph Petersen, deceased.
- Raymond T. Moresco has been appointed personal representative of John Anthony Moresco, deceased.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 4:00pm to consider the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.
- Notice the Wood River Fire Protection approved the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
- Notice of filing deadline for Bellevue candidates, The deadline for filing Declarations of Candidacy is Friday, September 4, 2020, at 5:00pm.
- Notice of the city of Sun Valley Ordinance No. 546.
- Notice of of hearing on annexation /de-annexation of territory in Blaine County, Idaho into the Ketchum Rurual Fire District.
- The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00pm at Bellevue City Hall.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9:00am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- City of Carey Ordinance No. 2020— 02Fiscal Year Appropriation budget.
- City of Carey Ordinance No. 2020—01 Amending Chapter 9 of the Carey Zoning Ordinance 2019-01.
- A Public hearing will be held for consideration of the city of Hailey’s intent to reserve its forgone property tax increase for use during a future year.
- Nickolas Gael Damian- Soriano, and Naomi Annelie Damian-Soriano, (minors) are petitioning name changes to Nickolas Gael Aquino Soriano and Naomi Annelie Aguino Soriano.
- The Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold public hearings on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 4:30pm in the Ketchum City Hall.
- The Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 5:30pm at Hailey City Hall.
- 19 Sept. Sarah Melissa Gadwa, 27, and Joshua Bryan Rader, 27, both of Denver, Colo.
- 20 Sept. Whitney Anne Pavlik, 36, of Laguna Beach, Calif., and Joseph Neil Le Vecke, 52, of Costa Mesa, Calif.
- 21 Sept. Caroline Alexandra Mitchem Ludwig, 28, of Benbrook, Texas, and David Alan Verona Jr., 28, of Cascade, Idaho.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
