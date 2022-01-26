Jan. 19—John Patrick Kaiser Anderton, 30, of Palo Alto, California, and Kaili Renae Smith, 28, of Ketchum.
Jan. 19—Robert Tyner Brenneman-Slay, 40, and Cassandra Lee Call, 35, both of Redondo Beach, California.
Jan. 19—Justin Curtis Meyers, 50, of Bellevue and Trang Thi Thu Pham Baker, 38, of Jerome.
Jan. 21—John Connor McCullough, 30, and Audrey Elizabeth Inman, 30, both of Ketchum.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Commented