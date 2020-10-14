Legal Notice Summary
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 9:00am at city hall council chambers.
- Nancy Elisabeth Aalfs Thomson is petitioning to change her name to Nancy Elisabeth Aalfs.
- Notice of Lien Sale of a 1987 Buick Le Sabre owned by William Cleary, deceased. This vehicle will be sold for monies owed to James M. Kuehn, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00am.
- Dewitt Cannon has been named personal representative of Knox D. Cannon, deceased.
- Brett D. Bashaw has been appointed personal representative of Gerald B. Bashaw, deceased.
- Riley Engl Mott has been appointed personal representative of Leslie A. Engl, also known as Lehua A. Engl, deceased.
- Notice of public meeting for the District 9 Flood Control District, on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9:00am in the Old County Courthouse.
- Notice of City of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1212.
- Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 6:30pm in the County Courthouse Annex building in Hailey.
- Blaine County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Notice that DL Evans Bank has filed an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for a new bank branch in Belleve Idaho. The location would be at 731 N. Main Street, Suite A.
- Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 5:30 pm remotely via telecommunication.
- The city of Hailey is seeking public comment for a lot line adjustment, for the relocation of the USFS Warehouse Building. Comment period is October 14, 2020 through October 30, 2020.
- The city of Hailey is seeking public comment for a lot line adjustment, submitted by CAYA 2020 LLC, Comment period is October 14, 2020 through October 30, 2020.
- Friedman Memorial Airport is holding a sealed bid sale of surplus property and equipment. Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on October 28, 2020, at which time they will be opened.
Marriage Licenses
- 1 Oct. - Sarah Christine Feenstra, 29, and Gunnar Ryan Gladics, 37, both of Gig Harbor, Wash.
- 5 Oct. - Jennifer Jill Nieters, 43, and Christopher Robin Arlandson, 50, both of St. Paul, Minn.
- 5 Oct. - Brandilee Cosie Tacbian, 36, and Brady J. Femling, 33, both of Hailey.
- 7 Oct. - Mackenzie Paige Muhonen, 29, and Nicholas Andrew Pacula, 28, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.
- 8 Oct. - Lauren Bixby Mensing, 26, and Matthew Logan Mahoney, 26, both of Arlington, Va.
- 8 Oct. - Kathleen Marie Longe, 33, and Alexander David Mills, 33, both of Sun Valley.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
