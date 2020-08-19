Legal Notice Summary
- The Blaine County Board of Commissioners will meet on September 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. for considering and fixing a final budget and making appropriations to each office, department, service agency or institution and fund for 2020-2021.
- Maureen Angela Patterson has been appointed personal representative of Trevor Ryan Wheeler, Aka Tiffany Maureen Wheeler, deceased.
- The Ketchum Cemetery District will hold a public hearing on August 25th, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Ketchum Cemetery office located at 1026 N. Main Street, Ketchum, ID.
- Charles Robert Parker has been appointed personal representative of Virginia Walker Huff Parker, deceased.
- Shelley Garnes Rawlinson is petitioning a name change to Shelley R. Garnes.
- Ryan James Cincotta has been appointed personal representative of Kevin Donald Cincotta, deceased.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- The Bellevue Common Council will hold a public hearing Monday, August 24, 2020 beginning at 6 p.m. at Bellevue City Hall, for consideration of reserving a foregone amount of property tax of for property year 2020 for potential use in subsequent years.
- Brief meeting synopsis of the May 2020 meetings of the Blaine County Board of Commissioners.
- Notice of public hearing of the Hailey Urban Renewal Agency for consideration of the proposed budget for fiscal year October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will meet on September 8, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. for the purpose of considering and fixing a final budget for the Blaine County Ambulance District.
- Notice of public hearing for Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency for consideration of the budget for fiscal year that begins October 1, 2020 and ends September 30, 2021.
- The Blaine County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. at the Old County Courthouse.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 4 p.m. in Ketchum City Hall.
- Clara G. Wilcox has been appointed personal representative of Stephen Frederick Wilcox, deceased.
- The Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- The Blaine County Recreation District is accepting invitations to bid for one (1) PistenBully 100 Nordic. Bids will be received until 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
- The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in Hailey City Hall.
- Notice of public auction of certain personal property of Chris and Sandra Castillo on August 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Valley Self Store, 1041 Airport Way, Hailey.
- Notice The Board of Trustees of Blaine County School District No. 61, Blaine County, Idaho, will accept bids for Bellevue Clock System. Bids will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. on September 3, 2020 in the office of the District Office, 118 W. Bullion St Hailey, ID. 83333.
Marriage Licenses
- 10 Aug. Katherine Jane Hamula, 23, and Jarred William James Coffee, 22, both of Park City, UT.
- 12 Aug. Emily Kristin Goldmanis, 32, and Douglas Worthington Manchester, 37, both of Park City, UT.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
