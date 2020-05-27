Legal Notice Summary
- Kevin Michael Sullivan has been appointed administrator of the estate of William Kenneth Sullivan, deceased.
- The City of Ketchum is requesting bid proposals from pre-qualified, licensed subcontractors to build city of Ketchum Fire Station No.1. Bids are due no later than 2:00pm on June 12, 2020 via building connected software system.
- Gerald B. Bashaw has been appointed personal representative of Audrey C. Bashaw, deceased.
- The Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4:00pm. in City Hall Council Chambers.
- The Bellevue Cemetery District will hold a public meeting on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 7:30 pm at 504 S. 2nd Street, Bellevue, ID, for the proposed 2021 budget.
- Ms. Brenda K. Norton has been appointed personal representative of the estate of David E. Norton, deceased.
- Blaine County School District # 61 will hold a virtual meeting regarding the 2020-21 School Budget, June 9, 2020 at 6:00pm.
- The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting to be held virtually on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 5:30pm.
- The Hailey Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting to be held upstairs in Hailey City Hall on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 4:30pm.
- The Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:15 in the Old County Courthouse to determine if transfer of Blaine County-Owned property to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association is in the public interest.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 5:30pm in Ketchum City Hall.
- Mountain Rides Transportation Authority is accepting proposals for Intelligent Transportation Systems for fixed route.
- Notice of Trustee Sale for 5 Hanger Rd, Blaine County, ID.
Marriage Licenses
- 22 May-Rachel Dorothy Robnett, 19, of Kimberly, Idaho, and Kaedyn Leroy Hancock, 20, of Bellevue.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
