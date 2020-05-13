• William Irving Tompkins has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven Arthur Tompkins, deceased.
• Robert A. Cimino, Plaintiff, vs. Mark B. Lloyd and Helen R. Lloyd, husband and wife, and their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns. Case No. CV07-20-00199.
• Andrew Thomas Buchanan has filed an Affidavit for Collection of Personal Property in the matter of the Estate of Robert Myles Buchanan, deceased.
• Notice of Lien on contents owned by Jordana Gainsworth, public auction will be held online at www.storagetreasures.com on Friday, May 22 at 10am by Storage Plus.
• Francis Aloysius Ostmann has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Matthew Thomas Ostmann, Deceased.
• Blaine County School District #61
Announces a Vacancy on the Board of Trustees In Trustee Zone No. 4.
• Notice of application for permit No. 71-1102 USDA Forest Service and Proposed Change of Water Right Transfer No. 83946.
• The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Com-mission will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00am.
• Notice of Articles of Dissolution of the Buildings Materials Thrift Store Inc.
• Carey Planning & Zoning will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 1 at 7:00pm in Carey City Hall.
• Kevin Michael Sullivan has been appointed Administrator of the Estate of William Kenneth Sullivan, deceased.
• The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a remote telecommunication open meeting on Monday, June 1 at 5:30pm.
• The Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 28 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse upstairs meeting room.
• The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Old County Courthouse.
• The Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a pubic hearing via Zoom to consider a LOT Line Vacation, a LOT Line shift, a Subdivision and a Revised condominium plat on June 1 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in Bellevue City Hall.
• The Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a pubic hearing via Zoom at 6 p.m., June 1 to consider a street vacation Blaine County, ID, on Sept. 3.
• Notice of Trustee Sale for 5 Hanger Rd, Blaine County, ID.
——————————————————————————————————————————————
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Commented