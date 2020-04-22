• Rock Supremacy, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, will be working on an Avalanche Repair Project on SH-75 between milepost 205-207, in the “Narrows”. Work will start on April 20th, 2020, and continue until approximately August 21st, 2020.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:00am.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a virtual Special Meeting on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 4:00pm.
• Charles W. Cohan has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Maryl G. Cohan, deceased.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning will hold a virtual Public Hearing on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:00am.
• Hailey City Council will hold a Remote Telecommunication Meeting on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 5:30pm.
• Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Karl Fostvedt is applying for “Procedure .799 – Variance for Subsurface Sewage Disposal On Less Than One Acre” at the address 113 Rock Lane, Sawtooth City, Idaho (Tax Lot 7030).
