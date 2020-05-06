• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning will hold a virtual Public Hearing on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:00am.
• William Irving Tompkins has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven Arthur Tompkins, deceased.
• The City of Bellevue will hold A virtual on-line, pre-bid conference for Reuse Water System Improvements at 1:00 PM on May 14, 2020. Representatives of Keller Associates and the City will discuss the project.
• Robert A. Cimino, Plaintiff, vs. Mark B. Lloyd and Helen R. Lloyd, husband and wife, and their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns. Case N0. CV07-20-00199.
• Idaho Deptartmnet of Commerce notice of pubolic hearing and comment period for amendment to 2020-2024 Five-year consilidated plan for Idaho’s Federal Affordable Housing and Commuity Development Programs.
• Andrew Thomas Buchanan has filed an Affidavidt for collection of personal property in the matter of the Estate of Robert Myles Buchanan, deceased.
• Notice of Lien on contents owned by Jordana Gainsworth, public auction will be held online at www.storagetreasures.com on Friday, May 22 at 10am by Storage Plus.
• The Hailey City Council will hold a remote telecommunication meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 5:30 pm.
• The City of Hailey is seeking public comment on a Lot Line Adjustment by Tanner Investments LLC. Comment period is May 6 to May 22, 2020. Comments can be submit-ted via email to planning@haileycityhall.org, by phone by calling 208-788-9815.
• The City of Hailey is seeking public comment on an application for a Lot Line Adjustment by David and Shannon Presson. Comment period is May 6 to May 22, 2020.
• The City of Hailey is seeking public comment on a Lot Line Adjustment application by Kiki Tidwell Family Trust c/o Gary Poole.
• Francis Aloysius Ostmann has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Matthew Thomas Ostmann, Deceased.
• Applications requested for qualification from licensed subcontractors for a construction of The City of Ketchum Fire Station No 1.
• Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact & Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds by the Idaho Housing & Finance Association.
• Notice of Historic Demolition on May 7, 2020, a 60-day waiting period begins for the historic demolition of the building at 660 N 4th Avenue (Lot 1, Block 1, W Ketchum Fadeaway Townhomes).
• Blaine County School District #61 Announces a Vacancy on the Board of Trustees In Trustee Zone No. 4.
• The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
• Notice of application for permit No. 71-1102 USDA Forest Service and Proposed Change of Water Right Transfer No. 83946.
• The Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 6:30pm upstairs in the old main meeting room of the County Courthouse.
• The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Com-mission will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00am.
