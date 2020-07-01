• David Lindfors has been appointed personal representative of Par (Per) Johan Lindfors, deceased.
• John Donald Jacoby Jr has been appointed personal representative of John Donald Jacoby, deceased.
• The City of Sun Valley is pursuing certain sealing services on portions of its road system.
• Rock Supremacy, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, will be working on a Culvert Repair Project on SH-75 between milepost 206-208, July 1, 2020-July 21, 2020 approximately.
• The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a Lot Line Vacation, a Lot Line Shift, a subdivision and a revised condominium plat on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:00pm via Zoom.
• The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a street vacation Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:00pm via Zoom.
• The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 9:00am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
• Notice inviting bids to Friedman Memorial Airport Authority for SUN parking lot expansion until 4 pm MDT on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
• Sale at Public Auction of certain personal property of Mike Collins, Travis Komar, Robert Rudy & Tina Goodenough shall occur at 10am on July 3, 2020 at Valley Self Store, 1041 Airport Way, Hailey ID.
• Betty Brooks and B. Alan Brooks have been appointed co-personal representatives of Becky Ann Brown, Aka Becky A. Brown, Aka Becky Brown, deceased.
• Notice of Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at West Magic Fire District Station 2, for the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.
• Notice of Invitation to Bid for seal coating of sections of the Wood River Trail -2020. Sealed Bids can be received at the office of the Blaine County Recreation District.
• Notice of Proposed Change of Water Right Transfer No. 84164 by Moran Trust, 112 Lower Broadford Rd, Bellevue ID 83313.
• The Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 6:30pm via web access.
• The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 21, 2020 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
• Notice of Advertisement for Blaine County Amended Request for Bids: For the purchase of an ambulance. Sealed Proposals will be received until 5:00 pm local time on Thursday, July 16 2020.
• The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 5:30pm to be held virtually.
• Andrew Luhn has been appointed personal representative of Mary Luhn, deceased.
• Sandra J. Sunday has been appointed personal representative of Roger Donn Olson, deceased.
• Summary of Hailey Ordinance No. 1257.
• Notice of Hailey public hearing August 10, 2020 at 5:30pm.
• Hailey Ordinance No. 1261.
News of Record
Marriage Licenses
22 June-Lauren Elizabeth Ponder, 31, and Kieran Anthony Burns, 30, both of Hailey.
25 June-Amber Grace, 43, and Shane Michael Collins, 53, both of Mount Vernon, Wash.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
