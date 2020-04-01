- Kevin Werbinski is suing Riana Santos-Vercelli, Case No. CV-07-20-004.
- Winnie Denise Bird has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven D. Bird, deceased.
- Megan M. Grant and M. Liam Grant have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Kevin P. Grant, deceased.
- Notice of pending issue of tax deed for 2016 delinquent taxes in Blaine County, ID.
- Richard S. Robinson III has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard S. Robinson, deceased.
- Diane Hull has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of CARMEN JUNE STEWART and MORRIS G. STEWART, husband and wife, deceased.
- Summary of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1207.
- Summary of Hailey Ordinance No. 1260.
- Summary of City of Hailey PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY ORDER No. 2020-01.
- Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. via remote telecommunication.
- Notice of non-discrimination statement from Lost River Electric Coooperative.
