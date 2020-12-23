Tyler Corrock is petitioning to change his name via remote video or telephone conference, on January 26, 2021.
Jason D. Conely dba JDC Excavation You have been sued by Nautilus Insurance Company, Plaintiff,
Ann VeneKlasen has been appointed personal representative of Todd Rippo, deceased.
Janice Sather has been appointed personal representative of James Paulo Kjelland, deceased.
Sophia Amelia Niemi Vander Zwaag, a minor, is petitioning to change her name to Sophia Amelia Exline.
Lynn M. Schaefer has been appointed personal representative of Philip Paul Schaefer, deceased.
Orian Star McMillan, adult, is petitioning to change his name to Orian Star Brewer.
Alagna Lynn Ashurst, adult, is petitioning to change her name to Alagna Valsesia.
William G. Pollock Jr. has been appointed personal representative of William G. Pollock Sr., deceased.
Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:30pm via remote telecommunication.
Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District will hold a public hearing for consideration of the proposal to change the name of the fire district.
Vivian Soderholm-DiFatte has been appointed personal representative of Irma Annika Soderholm, deceased.
Blaine County is submitting a proposal to the Idaho Deptartment of Commerce for an Idaho Community Delvelopment Block Grant.
Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 4:00pm in city hall chambers.
Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 6:30pm in the courthouse annex building.
Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
Bellevue City Council will hold a remote virtual public meeting on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00pm.
Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 4:30pm via remote telconference, regarding an amendment to the development agreement with Jack Bariteau Jr.
Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 4:00pm via remote telconference, regarding an amendment to the development agreement with Jack Bariteau Jr.
