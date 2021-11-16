• John Joseph Sisko, legal name, is petitioning to change his name to John Sisko Siszell.
• Betsy Ann Mizell, legal name, is petitioning to change her name to Betsy Ann Siszell.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00am at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Timothy William Keirn has been appointed personal representative of Donald William Keirn, deceased.
• Thomas Gerbinski has been appointed personal representative of Mary C. Handelsman, deceased.
• Notice of Application submitted by Blaine County Operations/Blaine County Waterways of Hailey to extract accumulated silt from approximately 2.76 acres to toe of the boat launch at Hot Springs Landing.
• Storage Plus will execute a lien on the contents of the storage space of Alyssa Hershey on Friday, November 19. 2021 at 10:00am at 11819 Hwy, 75 Hailey ID.
• Galena Groundwater District will mail 2022 assessment notices to its members no later than December 1, 2021.
• William Callahan McCarthy has been appointed personal representative of Stephen Michael McCarthy, deceased.
• Richard T. Morris and Lauren Morris O’ Connell have been appointed domiciliary foreign co-personal representatives of the estate of Thomas B. Morris Jr., deceased.
• Notice of Water Right Applications filed by the following: Mid Valley Water Company LLC, Picabo Livestock CO, Robert Mitchell and notice of Water Right Transfer No. 85194 by Wood River Land Trust Co. to change a portion of Rights No 37-22264.
• Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 6:30pm on the first floor of the County Courthouse Annex Building on a request for variance by Michael Winther.
• Nathan Jay Moody has been appointed personal representative of Phillip George Moody, deceased.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting in-person and remotely on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• The Board of Blaine County Commissioners intends to contract with Accurate Electric Unlimited, Inc. as the sole source provider for the upgrade of door control and associated electronic systems of the Blaine County Detention Center.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Commented