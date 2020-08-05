Legal Notice Summary
- Chad Dwayne Huckaby is petitioning a name change to Chad Michael James Walker.
- Amanda Marie Huckaby is petitioning a name change to Amanda Marie Walker.
- Bentley Dwayne Huckaby, a minor, is petitioning a name change to Bentley Michael James Walker.
- Willow Marie Huckaby, a minor, is petitioning a name change to Willow Marie Walker.
- Oakly Machelle Huckaby, a minor, is petitioning a name change to Oakly Machelle Walker.
- Orion Star Mcmillan is petitioning a name change to Orion Star Brewer.
- The Carey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 7:00pm in the Carey City Hall.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- The Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 4:00pm in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- John Howard Eustis has been appointed personal representative of Heather Jane Langley-Evans, deceased.
- Notice of public hearing before the Bellevue Common Council for proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
- Notice the city of Hailey proposed budget hearing for fiscal year 2021, to be held on Monday, August 10, 2020.
- Notice of Summons Case No. CV07-19-00744 D.L. Evans Bank, plaintiff vs. Tim C. Thompson and Ginny A. Thompson, defendants.
- Notice of time and date change for Hailey Cemetery Maintenance District 2020-21 Public Budget Meeting. Previously scheduled for July 21, 2020, will now be held on August 18, 2020 at 7 p.m.
- Notice of Idaho First Bank is applying to establish a branch banking office at 343 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa ID.
- The Carey City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 7:00pm in Carey City Hall the proposed city operations budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
- The Carey City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Carey City Hall to consider the Proposed City Water And Sewer Operation Budget For Fiscal Year 2021.
- Shelley Garnes Rawlinson is petitioning a name change to Shelley R. Garnes.
- The Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Bellevue City Hall (or ZOOM Meeting) at 11 a.m. for consideration of the proposed budget for fiscal year beginning October 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2021.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
- Ryan James Cincotta has been appointed personal representative of Kevin Donald Cincotta, deceased.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:00am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- The Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:30pm to be held virtually via telecomminication.
- The Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 5:30pm to be held virtually via telecomminication.
- Notice of public hearing for Hailey Urban Renewal Agency for fiscal year 2021, will be held at the Hailey City Council Chambers on August 6, 2020 at 11am.
- Public Notice of District 9 Flood Control Meeting on August 10, 2020 at 9am for 2021 Fiscal Budget in the Blaine County Annex Conference Room.
- Public Notice of District 9 Flood Control Meeting on August 10, 2020 at 10am for partial Riverside Estates Annexation in the Blaine County Annex Conference Room.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 4:00pm to consider additional monies received by the city of Ketchum during the fiscal year.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 4:00pm to consider the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.
- The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2:00pm to consider the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
Marriage Licenses
- 24 July - Charlie Anne Lewallen, 30, and Thomas Stephen Watters, 28, both of Hailey.
- 28 July - Alexis Nicole Naylor, 29, and Bergen Christian Palmer, 28, both of Hailey.
- 31 July - Stacey Lee Ward, 43, and Ryder James Bennett, 44, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
