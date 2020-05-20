- Robert A. Cimino, Plaintiff, vs. Mark B. Lloyd And Helen R. Lloyd, husband and wife, and their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns. Case No. CV07-20-00199.
- Andrew Thomas Buchanan has filed an Affidavit for Collection of Personal Property in the matter of the Estate of Robert Myles Buchanan, deceased.
- Francis Aloysius Ostmann has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Matthew Thomas Ostmann, Deceased.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00am.
- Carey Planning & Zoning will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 7:00pm in Carey City Hall.
- Kevin Michael Sullivan has been appointed administrator of the estate of William Kenneth Sullivan, deceased.
- The Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a pubic hearing via Zoom to consider a LOT Line Vacation, a LOT Line shift, a Subdivision and a Revised condominium plat on June 1, 2020 at 6:00 pm in Bellevue City Hall.
- The Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a pubic hearing via Zoom at 6pm, June 1, 2020 to consider a street vacation.
- Idaho Housing & Finance will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10 am in the offices of IHFA located at 565 West Myrtle Street, Boise ID.
- The Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 6:30 pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- The City of Ketchum is requesting bid proposals from pre-qualified, licensed subcon-tractors to build city of Ketchum Fire Station No.1. Bids are due no later than 2:00pm on June 12, 2020 via building connected software system.
- Gerald B. Bashaw has been appointed personal representative of Audrey C. Bashaw, deceased.
- The Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4:00pm. in City Hall Council Chambers.
- The Bellevue Cemetery District will hold a public meeting on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 7:30 pm at 504 S. 2nd Street, Bellevue, ID, for the proposed 2021 budget.
- The Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold public hearings on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 5:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
- Notice of Proposed Hailey Ordinance No. 1261.
- Notice of Trustee Sale for 5 Hanger Rd, Blaine County, ID.
