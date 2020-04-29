• Charles W. Cohan has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Maryl G. Cohan, deceased.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning will hold a virtual Public Hearing on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:00am.
• William Irving Tompkins has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven Arthur Tompkins, deceased.
• The Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
• The city of Bellevue will hold A virtual on-line, pre-bid conference for Reuse Water System Improvements at 1:00 PM on May 14, 2020. Representatives of Keller Associates and the City will discuss the project.
• The Ketchum Planning & Zoning Com-mission will consider a Lot Line Shift appli-cation with waiver request for address indicated 425 N. Bigwood Dr. (BIGWOOD SUB #2-3 LOT 14 BLK 3) and 115 Griffin Ct. (BIGWOOD SUB #2-3 AM LOT 12AA BLK 3).
• ROBERT A. CIMINO, Plaintiff, vs.MARK B. LLOYD AND HELEN R. LLOYD, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR HEIRS, DEVISEES, SUCESSORS AND ASSIGNS.
• The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a virtual public meeting on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 5:30pm.
