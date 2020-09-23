• Nickolas Gael Damian- Soriano, and Naomi Annelie Damian-Soriano, (minors) are petitioning name changes to Nickolas Gael Aquino Soriano and Naomi Annelie Aquino Soriano.
• Richard Henwood has been appointed personal representative of Jerry E. Flynt, deceased.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 9:00am in city hall chambers.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm. in city hall chambers.
• The Ketchum City council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10 am in city hall for consideration and amendment of the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.
• Notice of board of trustees vacancy in trustee zone no. 2 of the Blaine County School District #61.
• Notice of Ordinance No. 543 by the city of Sun Valley.
• Notice of Ordinance 2020-05 by the city of Bellevue.
• Notice of Ordinance 2020-06 by the city of Bellevue.
• Notice of Summary of Blaine County Ordinance 2020-04.
• Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District is seeking sealed bids for a new fire pumper/tanker.
• Notice of Published Summary Ordinance No. 547. of the city of Sun Valley Zoning Map Amendment Process.
• Blaine County Planning & Zoning will hold a public meeting on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:30 pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Notice of Ordinance No. 1263 by the city of Hailey.
• The Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 4:30 pm in the Ketchum City Hall Council Chambers.
• The Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5:30 pm virtually as a remote telecommunication meeting. The phone number to call in for the meeting will be posted on the agenda on the city website by October 9.
• Notice that the Carey Rural Fire Protection District meets the first Thursday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the Carey fire station.
• Notice of Trustee’s Sale, 740 Red Ash Dr., Unit B4, Hailey, ID.
• Notice of Trustee’s Sale, 105 Meadows Loop, Blaine County, ID.
News of Record
Marriage Licenses
15 Sept.-Theresa Marie O’Hollaren, 59, and Christopher John Reiter, 58, both of Portland, Ore.
15 Sept.-Emilija Rusteikaite, 23, of Siauliai, Lithuania, and Kyle Robert Bailey, 27, of Smyrna, Del.
16 Sept.-Charity Amber Shaffer, 40, and Andrew Anthony D’Agostino, 36, both of Hailey.
17 Sept.-Tiffini Meri Porter, 47, and Nathaniel Peter Walton, 58, both of Salt Lake City, Utah.
17 Sept.-Alexis Ruth Shapiro, 25, and Dylan Maxwell Carey, 25, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
