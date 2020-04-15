• Notice of pending issue of tax deed for 2016 delinquent taxes in Blaine County, ID.
• Diane Hull has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of CARMEN JUNE STEWART and MORRIS G. STEWART, husband and wife, deceased.
• Rock Supremacy, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, will be working on an Avalanche Repair Project on SH-75 between milepost 205-207, in the “Narrows”. Work will start on April 20th, 2020, and continue until approximately August 21st, 2020.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commis-sion will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:00am.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a virtual Special Meeting on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 4:00pm.
• Summary of Hailey Ordinance No. 1262.
• City of Sun Valley Noticed and Published Summary Pursuant to I.C. § 50-901(A) Ordinance No. 545 Emergency Powers.
• The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00am in the Old County Courthouse.
• Charles W. Cohan has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Maryl G. Cohen, deceased.
• The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 5:30pm upstairs in Hailey City Hall.
• Summary of Hailey Ordinance No. 1259.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Commented