Legal Notice Summary

Sun Valley City Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00am in city hall chambers.
Maureen Puddicombe has been appointed personal representative of Beverly M. McVay, deceased.
Kelli Young has been appointed personal representative of Sandra Jean Ovard, deceased.
Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 2:00pm in city hall council chambers.
Samuel Hale has been appointed personal representative of William Brackenridge Hale, deceased.
Michael Roosevelt has been appointed personal representative of Jeffrey M. Bradford, deceased.
Triangle Irrigation District has collected assessments for fiscal year 2021 and is in good financial standing.
Mary Moss Wagner Walker has been appointed personal representative of Frederick W. Wagner, III, deceased.
Storage Plus will execute a Lien on contents of the storage units owned by Arthur Knoepfel and Michael Mischel on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10:00am.
Notice Of Bid for Sharecrop Farming by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, for property in Camas County known as the Centennial Marsh Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The Department offers an agreement for sharecropping for a duration of three (3) years beginning with the 2021 growing season and ending December 31, 2023. Sealed bids will be accepted until 4:00pm, January 31, 2021.
Summary of Blaine County Ordinance No. 2021-1.
Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a remote public hearing via Zoom on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6:00pm, to consider the Final Plat for Strahorn Subdivision Phase I.
Bellevue City Council will hold a remote public hearing via Zoom on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider the Final Plat for Strahorn Subdivision Phase I.
Indian Creek HOA Design Review Committee will hold a public meeting on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. which may only be attended remotely.
Ryan Lee Roemer has been appointed personal representative of Melissa Robin Roemer, deceased.
Joint Public Notice of additional public hearings on remand before the Ketchum City Council on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 4:00pm, via remote teleconference, regarding Ketchum Boutique Hotel.
Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 5:30pm via remote teleconference.
Jeffra Suzanne Syms (adult) is petitioning to change her name to Jeffra Sparks Syms.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.