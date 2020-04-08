• Winnie Denise Bird has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven D. Bird, deceased.
• Megan M. Grant and M. Liam Grant have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Kevin P. Grant, deceased.
• Notice of pending issue of tax deed for 2016 delinquent taxes in Blaine County, ID.
• Richard S. Robinson III has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard S. Robinson, deceased.
• Diane Hull has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Carmen June Stewart and Morris G. Stewart, husband and wife, deceased.
• City of Hailey Ordinance No. 1258.
• Rock Supremacy, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, will be working on an Avalanche Repair Project on SH-75 between milepost 205-207, in the “Narrows”. Work will start on April 20th, 2020, and continue until approximately August 21st, 2020.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote telecommunication hearing on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 5:30pm.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday,
April 23, 2020 at 9:00am.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a virtual special meeting on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 4:00pm.
• Notice of Idaho Housing & Finance intent to request rlease of funds and Notice of No Significant Impact.
• City of Bellevue Emergency Ordinance No. 2020-04.
