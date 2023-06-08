Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.