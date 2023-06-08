The Chamber has updated it’s "shop local" program by issuing new “Chamber Bucks” gift cards that are smaller-sized Chamber Bucks and will be easier to fit into wallets and cash register drawers.
Chamber Bucks work like a gift card, but instead of only working at one establishment they're accepted at a wide range of small businesses in the Wood River Valley. Participating member stores are reimbursed 97% of the value; nonmembers keep 90%, according to The Chamber's website.
“Processing fees will also now be charged at the time of purchase, meaning more money stays with the local stores and restaurants,” states a press release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
From the City of Hailey public coffers to The Wood River Chamber,2023, > $27,362
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In