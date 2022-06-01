The Hailey and Wood River Valley Chamber has selected the Nelson family, the namesake for the Ray Nelson Invitation baseball tournament, as the Grand Marshals for Hailey’s annual “Days of the Old West” Fourth of July Parade.
Hundreds of Little League baseball players throughout the state of Idaho have played in the annual tournament, including more than a dozen members of the Nelson family. Ray Nelson’s great-grandchildren even played in the most recent tournament, highlighting the family’s dedication to the sport of baseball in the Wood River Valley.
The tournament is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
“It’s an honor to our family and a testament to this community’s love of baseball that it’s gone on for so long. It’s really cool to see people come back for generations and play in the same tournament their dads or grandparents played in,” said Matt Nelson, one of Ray’s grandsons who played in the tournament as kid.
July Fourth celebrations in Hailey will also include an antique fair and the annual Sawtooth Rangers Days of the Old West Rodeo, both to be held July 2 through July 4. July 4 will also feature a fireworks show from 9-9:30 p.m. in Hailey.
The Chamber is now taking parade float entries, as well as donations for the fireworks. To sign up or find out more, go to ValleyChamber.org, email info@ValleyChamber.org or call 208-788-3484.
Entries filed by June 17 cost Chamber members $20 and nonmembers $25. Entrants registering on or after June 17 will pay $50 regardless of membership. ￼
