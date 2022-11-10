Nearly 100 km of Nordic ski trails open thanks to early winter storms

After an unseasonably warm autumn, recent winter storms have led to an unusually early Nordic ski season north of Ketchum. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Blaine County Recreation District grooming crews put the finishing touches on almost 100 kilometers of terrain.
“We’re excited,” said BCRD Trails Assistant Janelle Conners. “Bring it on, winter.”
Cross-country ski trails for skate-skiing and classic skiing as of Thursday morning included 45 km of about 50 km of trails around Galena Lodge, the entire 31 km Harriman Trail from Galena Lodge to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area Visitors Center, the 8 km Prairie Creek Loop, the 8 km Durrance Loop and about 1 km at Billy’s Bridge.
“To have the entire Harriman Trail open and groomed for skate and classic is definitely unusual for this time of year,” said Conners. “Prairie Creek loop is usually only open by now for an out and back, and to have almost everything around Galena Lodge groomed at this time of year is also exceptional.”
Galena Lodge is scheduled to open on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The BCRD uses six Pisten Bully TB-100 snowcats to groom a total of 160 km of trails each winter. Conners said it is typical for grooming crews to also use snowmobiles to start packing trails, but the recent wet winter storm made it possible to rely entirely on the enclosed snowcats.
“The high-water content provided a great base for us, and the snowcats are a lot warmer for our people out their working,” Conners said.
Discount adult season passes for BCRD Nordic trails are available until Nov. 20 for $245. Combination discount passes that also provide access to Sun Valley Nordic trails are $490 through Nov. 20. To buy passes, including youth and dog passes, and snowshoe passes, go to bcrd.org. Passes will be sent by regular mail.
Connors said to get a pass immediately, drop by the BCRD Fitworks office at the Community Campus in Hailey.
“It’s happening,” she said, “so get out and ski.” ￼
