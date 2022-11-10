Nearly 100 km of Nordic ski trails open thanks to early winter storms

Skiers followed the snow north of Ketchum on Thursday, Nov. 10. 

 Express photo by Willy Cook

After an unseasonably warm autumn, recent winter storms have led to an unusually early Nordic ski season north of Ketchum. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Blaine County Recreation District grooming crews put the finishing touches on almost 100 kilometers of terrain.

“We’re excited,” said BCRD Trails Assistant Janelle Conners. “Bring it on, winter.”

Cross-country ski trails for skate-skiing and classic skiing as of Thursday morning included 45 km of about 50 km of trails around Galena Lodge, the entire 31 km Harriman Trail from Galena Lodge to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area Visitors Center, the 8 km Prairie Creek Loop, the 8 km Durrance Loop and about 1 km at Billy’s Bridge.

