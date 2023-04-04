The Environmental Resource Center will present a talk with local native plant expert Kathy Noble on Tuesday, April 4, from 5-6:30 at the ERC office at 471 Washington Ave in downtown Ketchum.
“Adding native plants to your yard is one of the best ways to help ensure that our diverse wildlife remains healthy in the Wood River Valley,” states a press release. “This is going to be a hands-on presentation with the opportunity to do some exclusive native plant ordering directly after the plant talk."
The talk will cover: the best native plants for your yard based on elevation, aspect, and soil type; water saving plants; best plants for our local pollinators; early-season tips to help native plants thrive.
"We hear a lot from folks who are interested in adding native plants to their homes, but they are overwhelmed with where to start," aid Vicky Ownbey, Programs Coordinator for the ERC. "We will also have example garden designs with specific native plant suggestions on hand at the talk to help you get started in the native plant landscaping. It doesn't get easier than this."
Participants will also have the opportunity to join a bulk community order of native plants that are especially hard to find. These plants will be delivered to the Wood River Valley in June and July as they become available.
Noble has been gardening and landscaping in the Wood River Valley for over 40 years and worked with the Sawtooth Botanical Garden for five years. She has a degree from the University of Idaho in Landscape Architecture.
Noble began incorporating more native plants into her landscaping plans over the last 10 years and has had great success. Along the way, she learned some valuable lessons about how to help Idaho native plants to grow in our yards.
According to the ERC press release, wildlife populations across the country are in decline due to multiple reasons. The decline in habitat and native plants is one of the major factors harming wildlife from birds and bees to large mammals.
“Many Idaho native plants are accustomed to very specific growing conditions, while some are happy to grow where their seeds are thrown.” It states. “With the U.S. having over 40 million acres of land in turf grasses, growing native plants is one way we can each make a large impact on helping our wildlife populations thrive.”
Space is limited. RSVP by emailing vicky@ercsv.org. For more information call 208-726-4333
