Lupin (copy)

Wild lupin was all abloom out Croy Canyon.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The Environmental Resource Center will present a talk with local native plant expert Kathy Noble on Tuesday, April 4, from 5-6:30 at the ERC office at 471 Washington Ave in downtown Ketchum.

“Adding native plants to your yard is one of the best ways to help ensure that our diverse wildlife remains healthy in the Wood River Valley,” states a press release. “This is going to be a hands-on presentation with the opportunity to do some exclusive native plant ordering directly after the plant talk."

The talk will cover: the best native plants for your yard based on elevation, aspect, and soil type; water saving plants; best plants for our local pollinators; early-season tips to help native plants thrive.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments