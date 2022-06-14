The Heritage Court, an initiative of the Blaine County Historical Museum that honors women who have made significant historical contributions to the Wood River Valley, named their 2022 inductees at a ceremony on Sunday, June 12. Honored this year were Betty Grant, Mary Ann Flaherty, Larraine Davis, and Nancy Kennette.
Portraits of the women and articles about their life stories will be made a permanent part of the museum’s website, where an archive of Heritage Courts since 2004 can be viewed at any time.
Kennette was born in Norfolk, Nebraska. Her father had been a farmer, but after serving in the Navy, he and his wife decided to pack up their four kids under the age of 9 and move to northern California. There, Kennette attended Yuba College and University of California, where she graduated with a degree in social welfare.
Kennette and her family bought a house in Bellevue in 1982 that she kept after her first marriage ended. As a single mom with two sons, she worked in property management, house cleaning and for Sun Valley Aviation. Kennette built a long-time client base for her cleaning business before giving the business to some of her employees.
Kennette also became active in many community groups, joining the National Alliance on Mental Illness board (NAMI)and supporting The Hunger Coalition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In