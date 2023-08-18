Kole Robinson said he got on the sheep and held on as tight as he could during the mutton bustin’ portion of the Blaine County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey.

It was the first time the 4-year-old from Bellevue had done mutton bustin’. He came out smiling, proud that he didn’t cry.

“I am really proud of how brave he was and how long he held on,” said Kole’s mom, Tiffany Robinson.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments