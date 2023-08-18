Kole Robinson said he got on the sheep and held on as tight as he could during the mutton bustin’ portion of the Blaine County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey.
It was the first time the 4-year-old from Bellevue had done mutton bustin’. He came out smiling, proud that he didn’t cry.
“I am really proud of how brave he was and how long he held on,” said Kole’s mom, Tiffany Robinson.
Dozens of kids participated in the many events for the kids’ rodeo night that included calf riding, goat tail chase, stick horse race and real horse barrel racing.
The theme for this year’s fair was “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams” and had a week of events, including the Western horse show, archery contest, ATV rodeo, wild cow milking contest, stick horse barrel racing, mutton bustin’, and several 4-H animal shows of swine, sheep, poultry, goat and beef that ran from Aug. 7-12.
“Being a part of 4-H is a great way to understand how to be a part of an ag program and what it’s like to produce not just animals but where crops come from,” said Amy Sauvegeau, fair board member. “4-H also has leadership opportunities for kids where they can take on responsibility and independence.”
Sauvegeau said there seemed to be more people in attendance this year, especially for the rodeo nights, which were packed. There were also more entries in the sale of fruits and vegetable and flowers.
“Overall we had a lot of positive feedback and the bounce houses were a hit. We are already planning for next year and hope to have more things for people to do,” she said.
Sauvegeau reported that 106 kids sold their animals at the fair raising a total of $529,773 from the sale and donations.
For the rodeo portion of the fair, the Carey Rodeo Association put together three days of entertainment. Thursday featured the ATV rodeo, jousting, barrel racing, drag racing, balloon pop and more. Friday was Kids’ night and Saturday’s rodeo had the wild cow milking and wild cow race, heifer riding, ribbon roping, team roping, trailer loading and barrel racing.
For more information on the Blaine County Fair or how to get involved in 4-H, visit blainecounty.org/1013/County-Fair or follow them on Facebook at Blaine County Fair Board.
