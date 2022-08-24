Muffy Davis wouldn’t change a thing.
“I’ve been in the chair way longer than I wasn’t,” she said. “Honestly, I have no regrets. I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’ve had an amazing life. I call it the blessing of adversity. I was an aspiring Olympian, but I’m a Paralympic gold medalist.
“Who knows if I would have made it to the Olympics or what I would have done. I’ve had as full or a fuller life than I ever thought I would have. I’m only almost 50 and there’s still more to come.”
Davis was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 24, 2022.
“It still blows me away when think about parts of it and how amazing it was,” she said of that night. “It’s very rare that I’m speechless but I cannot put into words how amazing it was. Surreal is a great word. It was amazing listening to everyone that night.”
Davis was joined by Natalie Coughlin (swimming), Mia Hamm (soccer), David Kiley (Para alpine skiing, Para track and field, and wheelchair basketball), Michelle Kwan (figure skating), Michael Phelps (swimming), Lindsey Vonn (alpine skiing), Trischa Zorn-Hudson (Para swimming), the 1976 Women’s 4x100 Freestyle Relay Swimming Team, the 2002 Paralympic Sled Hockey Team, Gretchen Fraser (legend: alpine skiing), Roger Kingdom (legend: track and field), Pat Summitt (coach: basketball) and Billie Jean King (special contributor).
“The most special part of the night was to have my 13-year-old daughter (Elle) with me, and she was able to hear from and meet some legends,” said the Wood River High School and Stanford graduate. “We sat at dinner with Mia Hamm and her twin 15-year-old daughters. For my daughter to hear from these legends and how they did it and what they’re thankful for—and also my mom—is exceptional. Not just her, but all the girls can see what’s possible. I really wanted her to be at the Hall of Fame induction. I wanted to personally thank her and wanted her to hear all these amazing other athletes.
“The neat thing was every single person up there talked about their support system and how they couldn’t have done what they did without that support system—family, coaches, sponsors, the U.S. and Paralympic organizations.”
Feb. 18, 1989, changed the course of Davis’ life when a skiing accident during practice left her paralyzed from the chest down.
“Athletes set goals to win events, to win medals and titles, being a world champion,” she said. “Never did I ever contemplate being in a hall of fame. It never came into my thinking that it was a possibility.”
Davis was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2010.
“I knew it existed, but I never thought about it. I never contemplated it,” she said. “Just being nominated is a huge honor because there are so many amazing and deserving athletes out there.”
Davis is a seven-time Paralympic medalist. She won three gold medals in the 2012 London Games in Para-cycling, three silver medals at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and a bronze medal in the 1998 Nagano Games in Para alpine skiing. She is a two-term IPC Governing Board member and currently serves on the USOPC Governing Board and USOPC Paralympic Advisory Council.
“In 2019, I was nominated and not chosen, so to be nominated again blew me over the top,” Davis said. “I was incredibly thankful to be on the list and I tried not to get too excited, so I didn’t get let down if I didn’t get in.”
National Governing Bodies, alumni, current athletes and additional members of the Olympic and Paralympic community were invited to nominate eligible athletes. From there, a nominating committee comprising individuals from the Olympic and Paralympic movements narrowed it down to a set of finalists.
The class of 2022 was determined by a voting process that includes Olympians and Paralympians, members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic family, and an online vote open to fans. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame was one of the first national sports halls of fame to include fan voting as part of its selection process, and this year, more than 432,000 votes were cast across all platforms.
“Sarah Hirshland (United States Olympic Committee CEO) called me, and it wasn’t unusual to get a call from her because of my position on the board,” Davis said. “Then she said, ‘It is my greatest privilege …’ and I knew what was coming. I was traveling back East and got off the phone with my friend and my daughter there and I can’t remember what I said.”
A longtime advocate for disability rights and champion for the Paralympic movement, the competitor inside Davis came out in full force when she picked up Para-cycling.
“I met other athletes who were cycling, and they told me to go to this camp,” she said. “I knew nothing at all, but I knew how to push hard. I was a competitor. I went to camp and learned some skills and more about cycling. I felt like a skier who showed up in blue jeans. I learned a ton there.”
Davis won the U.S. Nationals in 2010 and was put onto the World Championship team. There she won three silver medals.
“I called my husband (Jeff Burley) from Bend and said, ‘Oh my God, are we going to do this?’” Davis said. “That gave me the confidence. I figured if I had a good coach and train hard, I could figure this thing out.”
And that Davis did.
Jeff and Elle made the trip to London and watched her win three golds.
“She was there on my husband’s shoulders watching and that’s the most powerful of all my paralympic moments,” Davis said.
Davis said that induction evening will be seared into her memory.
“To be around that amazing group of strong women … Lindsey Vonn, Mia Hamm, Michelle Kwan, and Michael Phelps on top of it all—it was a power class,” she said. “All of these athletes are phenomenal and very deserving.”
That also includes Fraser, the first American to win an Olympic skiing medal, skiing a flawless slalom run in San Moritz in 1948.
“To be inducted with Gretchen Fraser, who was my mentor, couldn’t have been any better,” Davis said. “I knew Gretchen and (her husband) Don. They were so wonderful to me. I was able to meet their grandkids. Her spirit lives on in so many ways. I’m just so thankful.”
Fraser won gold and silver in the debut of alpine skiing’s modern events at the 1948 Olympic Winter Games. Her grandson Jeff Fraser spoke at the induction.
“Thank you so much to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for allowing us the privilege of representing our grandmother for such a tremendous honor,” he said that night. “The sport of skiing and the stage the Olympics provided meant so much to her life. It truly gave her the opportunity to touch so many people, both in and out of the sport. She was an amazingly humble ambassador. Just the other day I had a client reach out to me from a small diner in Ketchum with a photo of Gretchen and her two labs.
“A couple weeks before that Heather (her granddaughter) had a client send her a picture of them sitting next to a photo of Gretchen from the 1936 World Championships from a restaurant wall in Montana. I love that her legacy continues to live on. For us, she was just Grandma Fraser. But even in our early lives it was very apparent the amount of respect and admiration she received wherever she went. So, it is truly great to get another chance to honor her now.”
There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Festival Meadow for Davis, where a small version of her Hall of Fame sculpture will be displayed.
“I want to share it with the community,” she said, “because I could not have done this without the community.” ￼
