Muffy Davis was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022, during a ceremony at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 24, 2022.

Muffy Davis wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’ve been in the chair way longer than I wasn’t,” she said. “Honestly, I have no regrets. I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’ve had an amazing life. I call it the blessing of adversity. I was an aspiring Olympian, but I’m a Paralympic gold medalist.

“Who knows if I would have made it to the Olympics or what I would have done. I’ve had as full or a fuller life than I ever thought I would have. I’m only almost 50 and there’s still more to come.”

Muffy Davis receives her award from Chris Waddell during the induction ceremony of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame on June 24, 2022, at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

