It may not feel so daunting to wade through private neighborhoods on your way to the Big Wood River these days, thanks to a recent partnership between County Floodplain Manager Kristine Hilt (left) and Hailey-based cartographers Evelyn Phillips (right) and J.T. Phillips.
The Blaine County Road & Bridge Department installed the wayfinding signs at a handful of public river access points in the recent weeks, according to Hilt. The new signage clearly depicts the way to the Big Wood River and associated parking areas.
Hilt told the Express that the idea behind the county-funded signs was to give residents and visitors a greater sense of stewardship and awareness “while also addressing conflict resulting from trespass along the river corridor.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In