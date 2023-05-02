May the force be with you on May 4, as The Argyros Performing Arts Center is hosting a free community screening of “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
Costumes are encouraged for this fun family event. The film will start at 7 p.m.
May 4 is commonly referred to as Star Wars Day, as the first use of the phrase “may the 4th be with you” started a year after the film came out in 1977, according to the official Star Wars website. As the pun circulated an unofficial holiday started, with people hosting parties and other fun events.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In