Matt Letourneau creating library for Men’s Second Chance Living

Matt Letourneau, a Sun Valley native and junior at St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire, was awarded the annual $2,500 Kiril Sokoloff Prize for Compassion and Kindness—money he’s paying forward to help the Men’s Second Chance Living in Hailey.
This spring Letourneau will use the funds to purchase laptops, Kindle readers, Kindle subscriptions, bookshelves, and many “good old-fashioned books” for the sober house, according to a press release. The library materials will be used as part of his Mind Muscle Library project, designed to provide residents at Men’s Second Chance Living (MSCL) with inspiring and educational reading materials.
The MSCL House serves men in early recovery from substance use. The nonprofit opened in 2018 with a mission to help men living with addiction succeed in their recovery. It operates on a budget of approximately $200,000 per year and, with eight beds, has served more than 45 men, providing nearly 7,000 sober nights to its residents.
“The Mind Muscle Library project is in line with MSCL House’s Wellness program to cultivate self-awareness and self-care skills,” states the press release. “Reading is an act of self-care. By taking personal time off to read, residents are taking deliberate action towards bettering their mind, body, and soul.”
Letourneau, a friend of MSCL founder Sonya Wilander, was drawn to helping out following the loss of his father to substance abuse when he was eight years old. Last March he began volunteering at MSCL House through grant writing, while learning more about the programs and getting to know the residents.
“I feel so honored to get to know the residents at MSCL House and to get to work on this project with them,” Letourneau said. “I am really grateful to Sonya for giving me the opportunity to spend my summer with Men’s Second Chance Living. I can’t wait to see what we create.”
Kiril Sokoloff is the founder of 13D Research and Strategy investment advisors. He brought the Dalai Lama to the Wood River in 2005 and funded the Garden of Infinite Compassion at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden.
The grant for Compassion and Kindness, established in 2010, is given each year to a St. Paul’s School student who seeks to “promote compassion and kindness in their wider communities and demonstrates a vision to improve the lives of others.”
“The [prize] is awarded to a fifth former who demonstrates kindness and compassion, illustrates a vision to make the world a better place through service for the good of mankind, seeks a personal transformation towards spirituality, and acts as an inspirational leader to his peers and classmates,” Sokoloff said in an interview.
Letourneau’s project includes: creating a physical and virtual space that will enable MSCL residents to access countless books and publications whose genres will be determined by the residents; work with the Hailey Public Library to sign the residents up for the many services available to the community; purchase local titles whenever possible; participate in weekly book club meetings and the creation of a short film documenting the building of the Mind Muscle Library the work of MSCL House.
For more information go to: msclhouse.org. ￼
