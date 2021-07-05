Former Wood River Middle School Spanish teacher Jorge Pulleiro earned a spot on the Carnegie Corporation of New York’s annual list of “Great Immigrants, Great Americans” last week honoring his “service to society” in his adopted country.
It’s the second major honor of 2021 for the native of Buenos Aires, Argentina: The Idaho State Department of Education also named Pulleiro Teacher of the Year for his work in the Blaine County School District.
“To share this recognition among 33 other outstanding naturalized citizens ‘who have enriched and strengthened our nation and our democracy through their contributions and actions,’ is a true honor,” Pulleiro posted on his Facebook page.
This year, the philanthropic foundation’s list encompasses naturalized citizens from 30 countries, including Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer; California Congresswoman Young Kim; Luis von Ahn, founder of the language learning app Duolingo; actress Helen Mirren; and comedian and commentator John Oliver.
Pulleiro began teaching English in Argentina at 19. He has a B.A. in Spanish translation and interpretation from Brigham Young University, a master’s degree in teacher education from Eastern Oregon University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Boise State University. He served in the U.S. Army for six years and taught Spanish in Oregon before coming to Blaine County.
Pulleiro taught at the middle school from 2012 until June 14, 2021. Starting this academic year, he’ll be working as vice principal of Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.
