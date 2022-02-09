Local elementary schoolers reinvent the wheel

From a portable wheelchair ramp to a board game based on WWI, local elementary school students showed off their creations Feb. 3 at the The Invention Showcase and Awards.
Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) teachers Sabrina Gary and Sadie Hirschberg helped the students.
“It’s all about building a community for the gifted students in the valley and celebrating innovation,” Gary said.
GATE students from the Hemingway School, Hailey Elementary School and Bellevue Elementary School displayed over 60 3-D models in the Hailey Elementary cafeteria last Thursday.
“It’s kind of like an old school science fair,” Gary said.
Over the three months creating their inventions, students journaled their progress. The event gave kids the chance to meet fellow students from other schools, as well as feel a sense of achievement.
“The goal is to promote critical and creative thinking and follow through and persevere on a project and share it with others,” Gary said.
The categories included working models, nonworking models, adaptations, games and gadgets and a Jules Verne award for an invention too technologically advanced for an elementary school student to figure out. A jury of community members, teachers and administrators voted on awards.
“Invent Idaho is an opportunity to guide students through the 21st century learning skills of collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and communication,” Hirschberg said. “During Invent Idaho, students experience collaboration of like-minded peers and unite together over a passion.”
Here’s a look at the full list of winners from the The Invention Showcase and Awards.
Second Grade
- Honorable Mention — Luka Smith (Hemingway): “Toothpastebrush”
- 3rd Place — Berkeley Commons (Bellevue): “The Satisfying Pencil”
- 2nd Place — Wesley Lewis (Hailey): “The Grippy Opener”
- 1st Place — Blaise Terra (Hemingway): “Automatic Bed Maker”
Third Grade
- Honorable Mention — Theo Kurtz (Hemingway): “Gila Monster”
- 4th Place — Cody Lloyd (Hemingway): “Resinkle”
- 3rd Place — Riley Corwin (Bellevue): “Punch Proof Candy Safe”
- 2nd Place — Luna Ramsey (Bellevue): “Cool Collar”
- 1st Place — Emi Masner (Hailey): “The World of Albatrosycal”
Fourth Grade
- Honorable Mention — Soleil St. Onge (Hailey): “Ready Ramps”
- 5th Place — Leo Molinaroli (Hailey): “Supremacy 1916”
- 4th Place — Sara Stevens (Hemingway): “The Playful Puppy Jungle Gym”
- 3rd Place — Miles McMinn (Hemingway): “Auto Writer”
- 2nd Place — Max Smith (Hemingway): “The GPS Bullet”
- 1st Place — Amadeusz Tron (Hemingway): “Survival Century”
Fifth Grade
- Honorable Mention — Rory Gadhia (Hemingway): “Football Thrower”
- 5th Place — Keegan Barnes (Bellevue): “Chess For All”
- 4th Place — Thijs Lloyd (Hemingway): “Sparks Drive Through Sorry We’re Closed”
- 3rd Place — Drex Knight (Bellevue): “Holo TV”
- 2nd Place — Isla Masner (Hailey): “Endangered Ranger”
- 1st Place — Kylee Pucket (Bellevue): “Rx Express.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In