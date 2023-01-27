Image3.jpg

Carter Hickey and other volunteers finished the camping pad in the short window between the Ross Fork Fire and first snowfall.

 Courtesy photo

Carter Hickey’s appreciation for the beautiful, wild landscape of South Central Idaho reached new heights the first time he flew shotgun in a single prop backcountry plane.

“It was an incredible experience. It’s crazy just how different things look in a small plane compared to a commercial plane,” he said. “I mean, it really was an awakening.”

This awakening led to Hickey deciding to dedicate his Eagle Scout project to bettering accommodations for recreational pilots visiting the area. The Hailey native and Sun Valley Community School student got the opportunity thanks to a bond he formed with an older member of his church named Galen Hanselman. It was a bond that started with a mutual interest in service and ended with some brand new camping infrastructure at a local airport frequented by backcountry pilots. Now, Hickey is proud to say he’s realized the vision the pair had for Smiley Creek Airport in the name of his recently passed friend.

Image2.jpg

Carter Hickey

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments