Carter Hickey’s appreciation for the beautiful, wild landscape of South Central Idaho reached new heights the first time he flew shotgun in a single prop backcountry plane.
“It was an incredible experience. It’s crazy just how different things look in a small plane compared to a commercial plane,” he said. “I mean, it really was an awakening.”
This awakening led to Hickey deciding to dedicate his Eagle Scout project to bettering accommodations for recreational pilots visiting the area. The Hailey native and Sun Valley Community School student got the opportunity thanks to a bond he formed with an older member of his church named Galen Hanselman. It was a bond that started with a mutual interest in service and ended with some brand new camping infrastructure at a local airport frequented by backcountry pilots. Now, Hickey is proud to say he’s realized the vision the pair had for Smiley Creek Airport in the name of his recently passed friend.
“I really wanted to finish a project (for backcountry pilots) in Galen’s memory since he was so huge in the planning process,” Hickey said. “His passing really set me on (this path).”
The process began when Hickey, a lifelong Boy Scout and current member of Troop 100 in Boise, spoke to his church congregation about his plans for a sizable service project as required to become an Eagle Scout. Hanselman approached Hickey with an offer to take him on a backcountry plane ride, complete with up-close views of some of the highest peaks in the Sawtooths. The ride wowed him so much that he decided that the recipient of his Eagle Scout project should be a local, rural airport. Hanselman was thrilled, and the mentor-mentee relationship was formed. The two got to work immediately.
Their first choice was a picnic bench at Indian Creek on the Middle Fork of the Salmon.
Not long after, Hanselman passed away from liver cancer. Hickey barely had time to process what was happening before his friend was gone.
“I barely even knew he had cancer until he was almost at death’s door,” he said. “Losing him was really hard … he was always willing to help out, not just with my family, but other families in the community. He was just an incredible guy.”
Hanselman died on May 6, 2020, after being diagnosed with cancer earlier that same year. An obituary by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association called him an “expert in backcountry flying.” He was the author of a series of pilot guide books focused on various states in the Mountain West and Mexico, including the definitive guide to backcountry aviation in Idaho. The third edition of “Fly Idaho!,” his guide to the area’s remote airstrips and far-flung fields, spans nearly 950 pages, and remains the bible for pilots adventuring across the state. Hanselman’s funeral was held at the Wood River Chapel in Hailey. Hickey was in attendance.
Perhaps the more important event held in Hanselman’s memory was the “fly-in” held at Smiley Creek for him that May. Pilots from all over Idaho and beyond came into Smiley Creek to eat, laugh, and remember Hanselman. There was even a rubber chicken target contest, in which pilots fly by and drop rubber chickens aimed at grounded targets.
“That was awesome,” said Hickey with a laugh. “It was really nice to have a gathering like that for him.”
The fly-in inspired Hickey to do his project at Smiley Creek. Hanselman loved the airport, and now he would always associate it with his friend. Hickey reached out to Dan Connor, director of the airport, and asked him for permission. Connor asked Hickey for a detailed proposal.
“It was about nailing down materials, how many people would be needed, a rough estimate of the costs and other things like that. I sent it to Dan in addition to what (I had already sent to) Boy Scouts of America, and he liked it,” he said.
The two met in person at Smiley Creek to go over ideas. The two compromised, Hickey said.
“He had a list of things that needed to be done at the airport, and I had a list of ideas,” he said.
They decided on a concrete camping pad and a firepit, and got to work. Luckily, Hickey said, most of the necessary materials were already at the airport. The out-of-pocket cost for new materials totaled less than $300, much of which was supplemented by donations from members of his church. The metal ring for the campfire was welded and donated by a family friend. All in all, it was a community effort.
“There are so many people who made this project possible, and I’m just so thankful to them,” Hickey said.
The crew he had for most of the physical labor wasn’t large, but they were effective. Only four members of his troop were able to come and help because of a conflicting event. The stress of the process was heightened when weather became a factor.
First, the Ross Creek Fire struck.
“When the fire started, we thought, ‘Well shoot, we can’t get to Stanley right now. We’re gonna have to wait,’ and then it turned into, ‘Oh, geez, it’s getting near the highway; let’s hope this doesn’t jump the road and burn down the airstrip,” he said. “So we were pretty much just sitting ducks for a while, waiting and listening.” In mid-October, emergency crews were able to push the fire back, and the roads to Stanley reopened.
“So I was able to use that opportunity to jump right in and get going,” Hickey said.
The next week, Stanley got 4 inches of snow. The project had been completed just in time.
The result of all the hard work is a large concrete camping pad and a fire pit ready for use as soon as the snow melts. Hickey hopes that it will become a place for pilots who love the wilderness, like his friend Galen, to stay and appreciate the rich natural wonders of the Sawtooths.
“My dad has always been into planes and piloting, but I didn’t even know what backcountry flying was (until I met Galen),” he said. “There’s no word on anyone using it yet, but I hope there is some soon.”
Hickey’s love for the outdoors grew during his childhood on the East Coast, but the scale of the natural wonders of the West gave him a stronger love for the planet.
“When I was (growing up) in the big city and I was there learning all these outdoors skills I thought, ‘Oh, this is awesome ... I want to go do this all the time.’ I just got into it,” he said. “But to move out here where you’re just surrounded by mountains, and you drive five minutes out of town and you’re in the middle of nowhere, it really did give me a new appreciation.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In