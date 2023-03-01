23-03-01-laura-flood-roland-30 (10).jpg

 Roland Lane

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Alpine FIS Team racer Sacha Stern-Pre arcs a turn during a giant slalom run of the Laura Flood Memorial Race on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 25. Stern-Pre finished second in Saturday's men's GS race behind SVSEF teammate Max Meucci. For full coverage of the event, see Sports, Page 18.  

