Express photo by Roland Lane

Landy Blanco, Fernando Reyes, Ramiro Hurtado and Naomi Grimaldo, pictured above, throw the dice at the mock craps table outside Wood River High School Prom on Friday, April 22. Inside the gym, students—including Devan Perez and Camille Fox, below—cut a rug surrounded by the “Enchanted Forest” theme. With that, senior spring is in full effect for Wood River’s Class of 2022. We’re now a month out from graduation, scheduled for May 27. Express photographer Roland Lane captured more photos from Friday’s festivities—head to mtexpress.com for his full gallery.

