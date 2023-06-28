Singer Elle King brought her "Come Get Your Wife" tour to a stormy night at the Sun Valley Pavilion on Sunday, June 25, replete with her signature blend of country, rock and R&B. King's show with the Michigan Rattlers continued the Sun Valley Museum of Art's Summer Concert series, which started with México en el Corazón on June 5. The series continues with "In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild" on July 25 and 26; The Wood Brothers and The Infamous Stringdusters on Aug. 10; and Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter’s “See It All Tour” on Sept. 16. For more photos of King and her band, head online to www.mtexpress.com/gallery

Load comments