The Papoose Club will hold the 65th annual downhill Kindercup race on March 5 at Sun Valley's Dollar Mountain.
Kindercup is a free kids downhill race organized by Papoose Club volunteers in partnership with the Sun Valley Company and the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. Non-sanctioned skiers and snowboarders between ages 3-12 are invited to participate.
Check in and bib pick up are from 8:30–9:30 a.m. The races will start around 10:15 a.m.
