Part putt-putt, part street party and all carnival, the annual Ketchum Wide Open mini-golf extravaganza will hit town on Saturday, May 20.
What is it? Put concisely, it's an all-afternoon costumed mini-golf bar crawl for charity that has been going on for decades—no one seems to know exactly how many. What's that mean? Something to do during slack.
This year, ten downtown venues are slated to set up mini-golf holes for the tournament: Grumpy's, Whiskey's, The Sawtooth Club, Smoky Mountain Pizza, The Warfield, Lefty's, The Argyros, The Casino and the TNT Taproom.
