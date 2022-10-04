johnmcdonald2.jpg

Power Engineers is based in Hailey.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

It was Christmastime 1966, and the Twin Falls Post Office was busy. So much so that they brought on extra helping hands, one of whom was a young flour mill employee looking to make a bit of money on the side.

“I liked it, and I came back the next holiday season and just kept working,” John McDonald said. “At one point, my boss told me, ‘we have to do something here because the union says you can’t work past 45 days without taking a postal exam.’ So I took it and have been working with the Postal Service ever since.”

On Sept. 10, McDonald was honored as an Idaho “Hometown Hero” by the philanthropic JRM Foundation for his years of service to the community. He has served as postmaster of Ketchum since 1973, in addition to roles with the American Legion, Wood River Rotarian Gun Club, North American Moose Foundation and Swiftsure Therapeutic Riding Center.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments