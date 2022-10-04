It was Christmastime 1966, and the Twin Falls Post Office was busy. So much so that they brought on extra helping hands, one of whom was a young flour mill employee looking to make a bit of money on the side.
“I liked it, and I came back the next holiday season and just kept working,” John McDonald said. “At one point, my boss told me, ‘we have to do something here because the union says you can’t work past 45 days without taking a postal exam.’ So I took it and have been working with the Postal Service ever since.”
On Sept. 10, McDonald was honored as an Idaho “Hometown Hero” by the philanthropic JRM Foundation for his years of service to the community. He has served as postmaster of Ketchum since 1973, in addition to roles with the American Legion, Wood River Rotarian Gun Club, North American Moose Foundation and Swiftsure Therapeutic Riding Center.
“It’s an honor,” he said.
McDonald arrived in town with his wife and children in 1969, when Ketchum “had one real estate company.”
“Luckily, I went to Twin Falls High School with [the realtor’s] daughter, so even though there was nowhere to rent and I couldn’t buy anything, he told me about a space down at a trailer park that I could move into,” he said. “I went and borrowed some money and bought a trailer and the rest is history.”
McDonald ascended the Post Office ranks quickly. He had only officially been with the organization for six years when he was named postmaster. He says he has stayed in the industry because he enjoys working with customers.
“I will do anything for our customers. I mean, I’ve gotten calls at all times of the day and night about special needs. Once, someone had to be in Boise at 7 a.m. and didn’t have their passports, so I went down to the post office at 4 a.m. and got them,” he said with a laugh.
McDonald’s easygoing nature comes in part from his time serving in Vietnam as the crew chief of a Huey helicopter. After witnessing the horrors of war, he said, everything else seems to be pretty low stakes.
But not even the Army was all bad, he said.
“Before I was sent to Vietnam, we were stationed in Hawaii. Here’s an Idaho kid that had never seen the ocean, living in Hawaii.”
McDonald has traveled the world over, something he never thought “a ranch boy [like himself] would get to do.”
“My dad was a tenant farmer, and he couldn’t read or write. I have been to South America, to Africa. I have been very fortunate,” he said.
McDonald’s office is a museum of these trips, with stuffed animal heads and hunting pictures adorning the walls and shelves. Ultimately, hunting has just been another way he has been able to grow closer to the place he calls home.
“I have been so fortunate, through the Post Office, the Legion and the Gun Club, to get to know basically everybody in this community,” he said.
Often, conversations outside of the post office lead right back to it.
“I can’t tell you how many times I have been at a dinner or something and someone has said, ‘John, I have a post office question, do you mind talking about it?’ And I’ve never said no,” he said.
The newest decoration in McDonald’s office is the award from JRM, matted and framed, placed prominently next to the door.
The award will be up for some time, as McDonald reported he has no plans to retire any time soon. For the foreseeable future, the 81 year old will continue to oversee postal work in Ketchum.
“It’s amazing how mail has maintained itself with all the other means of communication that have been developed,” he said. “All of us, sooner or later, are going to use the Postal Service because that personal touch of receiving a card is still special.” ￼
