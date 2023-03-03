Ketchum has put out a call for 2023 Wagon Days poster art submissions, with entries due by April 15 for the annual festival held over Labor Day weekend.
The chosen artwork will be used on the official event poster, as well as Wagon Days merchandise, which will be available before and during the festival, scheduled for Sept. 1 and 2.
Wagons Days celebrates Ketchum’s history as a frontier and ore-mining town in the late 1800s.
