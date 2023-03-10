Jiu-jitsu has had a long history in the Wood River Valley, and more and more kids are joining the sport because they can do it year round and it helps them condition for other sports such as baseball, wrestling, skiing and hockey, according to two local gym owners.

Lee Anderson is a Wood River Valley native and has been involved in jiu-jitsu since 1988, when his brother Lowell introduced him to the sport.

“I grew up wrestling and kickboxing, and my brother called me up one day and told me I had to try jiu-jitsu, and here I am,” Anderson laughed.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com