Jiu-jitsu has had a long history in the Wood River Valley, and more and more kids are joining the sport because they can do it year round and it helps them condition for other sports such as baseball, wrestling, skiing and hockey, according to two local gym owners.
Lee Anderson is a Wood River Valley native and has been involved in jiu-jitsu since 1988, when his brother Lowell introduced him to the sport.
“I grew up wrestling and kickboxing, and my brother called me up one day and told me I had to try jiu-jitsu, and here I am,” Anderson laughed.
Anderson has owned Anderson’s USA Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Bellevue for 11 years. Developed hundreds years ago in Japan (see sidebar), jiu-jitsu holds that a small fighter can beat a larger, stronger one through leverage, technique and close-quarters submission holds on the ground. The martial art developed a broader following—and unique style—in Brazil during the 20th century.
That’s where Lowell Anderson learned the sport, training under the legendary Gracie family, Brazilian jiu-jitsu pioneers. When Andersons moved to the states, Lowell ended up becoming a top instructor. Lee went to train with his brother and they traveled to competitions all over.
“It’s a very honorable art,” Lee Anderson said. “Jiu-jitsu teaches discipline, respect and humility.”
Anderson said that his training in jiu-jitsu also helped him when he was competing as a cage fighter. He hasn’t competed since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is looking forward to a return.
His path back to Idaho began when the brothers opened a gym in Fairfield in the 1990s.
“This was when Bruce Willis was trying to build an airport there and we wanted to be ahead of the growth,” Anderson said. “We had people from all over come to train at our facility because we were one of the first in the state to open.”
Anderson’s Academy starts kids as young as 3, but they also have seniors that attend their class. The school also offer kickboxing and boxing classes.
“I have a girl who trains with me that has been ranked the State Champion for the past five years. She is incredible and fights against the boys,” Anderson said. “This sport is fascinating because it doesn’t matter weight or rank—anyone has the ability to take it far.”
Seeing a timid kid progress into someone that can stand up for themself is the best source of pride for Joel and Megan Bouhey, owners of Jiu-Jitsu 100 Academy in Hailey.
“We influence in a good way, where we train all our kids they can stand up to bullies and be ready for any situation,” Joel Bouhey said.
The Jiu-Jitsu 100 Academy has been open for about a year and half and has already led its small group of athletes to several state and regional conference wins. Recently, its students have won first place medals at the Pocatello Cup in 2022, as well as Grappling Industries events in Salt Lake City in 2022 and Boise in 2021.
“Aside from winning, what this is really about is helping them with the feeling of confidence and power. That even the smallest kid is able to protect themselves in a difficult situation,” Bouhey added.
Bouhey, originally from Eugene, Oregon, got his start in the sport in 2000, when he watched a match and decided he wanted to try it. After he met his wife Megan, they moved to Hawaii, and Bouhey started training under Luis “Limao” Heredia. Following several years of competing, Bouhey was began teaching high-level athletes at Maui Jiu-Jitsu and earned his black-belt title in 2012.
Megan didn’t start her journey into jiu-jitsu until about six years ago, when she wanted to get in better shape and be able to defend her two daughters, now 11 and 7 years.
The Bouhey’s path to the Wood River Valley started in 2020. The family wanted to experience the polar opposite to what they were used to. They researched small, mountain communities and stumbled upon the Wood River Valley.
Besides self defense, the Bouheys make fitness a goal for their students. Martial arts are a great way to improve strength and balance as well as flexibility and coordination, said Joel Bouhey.
“During the long winter months kids don’t have to be stuck at home playing on the video games if they don’t like skiing or hockey. This is another outlet to get energy out and stay in shape,” he said.
Jiu-jitsu is more than knowing self-defense as well, it’s also about knowing when to use it. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should, Bouhey added. The couple recently taught a free self defense class on Feb. 25, and they are planning to do more.
“We teach life skills such as character, discipline and problem resolution,” he said. “Using other means to de-escalate is also important.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In